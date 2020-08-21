Australia and Sri Lanka to further enhance relations

-

In a phone call this morning, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has congratulated Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on the victory at the recently-concluded General Election.

“Thank you Prime Minister Scott Morrison for your call this morning. I appreciate your well wishes. I look forward to continuing our strong bilateral ties and further enhancing cooperation between Sri Lanka and Australia,” Rajapaksa tweeted.

The PM’s Media Unit said that the two leaders discussed several areas of mutual cooperation and expressed the desire to further enhance relations between Sri Lanka and Australia.

Commenting that there is “a lot going on in our part of the world,” Prime Minister Morrison said he looks forward to working closely with Prime Minister Rajapaksa and the new government, a statement said.

The Australian Prime Minister also inquired about the well-being of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and conveyed his best wishes.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa extended an invitation to Prime Minister Morrison to visit Sri Lanka after the COVID-19 situation was under control.

Thanking Prime Minister Rajapaksa for the invitation, Prime Minister Morrison recalled his previous visit to Sri Lanka, calling it a “beautiful country,” and said he hopes he will be able to visit again soon.