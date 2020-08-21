TNA meets India High Commissioner

-

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) met with the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay and his senior officials at the India House today (21).

The meeting took place from 5:30pm to 7pm and matters of concern to the Tamil people particularly after the recently concluded General Elections were discussed, the TNA said in a statement.

“The High Commissioner congratulated the Tamil National Alliance on being returned to Parliament and assured India’s continuing commitments to finding a resolution to the Tamil national question in Sri Lanka,” it said.

The TNA delegation comprised of party leader R. Sampanthan, Mavai Senathirajah, Dharmalingam Siddharthan, Selvam Adaikkalanathan and M. A. Sumanthiran.