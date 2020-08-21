Sri Lanka reports 14 more cases of Covid-19

-

Fourteen new cases of Covid-19 have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported in the country thus far to 2,941.

Twelve (12) arrivals from Untied Arab Emirates (UAE) and one each from Indonesia and Kuwait have tested positive for the virus.

Twenty-three new cases of coronavirus have been detected so far today (21).

Accordingly, 141 patients infected with Covid-19 are currently being treated at hospitals while the total number of recoveries stands at 2,789.