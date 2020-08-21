Sri Lanka reports 14 more cases of Covid-19

Sri Lanka reports 14 more cases of Covid-19

August 21, 2020   11:33 pm

-

Fourteen new cases of Covid-19 have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported in the country thus far to 2,941.

Twelve (12) arrivals from Untied Arab Emirates (UAE) and one each from Indonesia and Kuwait have tested positive for the virus.

Twenty-three new cases of coronavirus have been detected so far today (21).

Accordingly, 141 patients infected with Covid-19 are currently being treated at hospitals while the total number of recoveries stands at 2,789.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories