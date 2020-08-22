School hours for upper grades to revert to regular schedule

-

School hours for students in Grade 10, 11, 12 and 13 will reverted to the normal hours from the 2nd of September, says the Ministry of Education.

Thereby, the government schools and government-approved private schools that resumed academic activities following the shutdown prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to conduct classes between 7.30 am and 1.30 pm as per usual.

Necessary instructions have been provided to Provincial Chief Secretaries, Provincial Education Secretaries, Provincial Directors of Education, Zonal Directors of Education, Heads of the Pirivenas and the Principals in this regard.

Schools will accordingly conduct lessons from 7.30 am to 3.30 pm only until the end of this month, the statement issued by the Education Ministry read further.