Udayanga Weeratunga to appear before PCoI on political victimization

-

Sri Lanka’s former Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga is scheduled to appear before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing incidents of political victimization, on the 24th of August.

This is with regard to a complaint he had lodged with the PCoI claiming that a case was filed against him for allegedly importing a container into the country illegally. Weeratunga maintains that evidence has been fabricated and that the container in question was shipped in via legal means.

The PCoI will take up the complaint filed by Weeratunga for hearing from the 24th of August.

In the meantime, former Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan, JJB Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, J.C. Weliamuna and Jayampathy Wickramaratne have been re-issued summons b the PCoI on political victimization.

They were slated to appear before the Commission on Friday (21), however, as they have failed to do so, the panel has re-issued summons on them with regard to a complaint filed by former Secretary to the Ministry of Economic Development Dr. Nihal Jayathilake.

Accordingly, the summoned are to appear before the PCoI on the 9th, 10th and 11th of September.