Over 6,800 still under quarantine at tri-forces-operated centres

August 22, 2020   03:54 pm

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) says a total of 31,173 persons at quarantine centres (QCs) run by the Tri-forces have so far completed the procedure.

Fifteen persons who completed the quarantine process were meanwhile released from two Tri-forces-operated facilities today (22).

One of them was under quarantine at the Kalpitiya QC while the rest of the 14 individuals were at the Mihintale QC. 

The NOCPCO says 6,855 persons are still completing the quarantine procedure at 48 faiclities.

