Ali Sabry insists on establishing separate court to hear child abuse cases
August 22, 2020 04:35 pm
Minister of Justice, President’s Counsel Ali Sabry says the establishment of a separate court to hear cases pertaining to child abuse has been brought to the notice of the government.
He made these remarks addressing an event held in Colombo.
Minister Ali Sabry further insisted on eradicating crimes against children.
In the meantime, new laws will also be introduced to prevent such crimes, the justice minister continued.