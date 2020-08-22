Suspect nabbed in Galle with over 600 narcotics pills

-

A person who had been dealing a haul of narcotic pills has been arrested in Sampath Uyana area in Galle.

The Akmeemana Police Special Task Force made the arrest in a joint raid with the Office of the District Director of Health Services in Galle.

According to reports, 620 narcotic pills have been seized from the suspect.

The suspect has been handed over to the Office of the District Director of Health Services for further investigations.