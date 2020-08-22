COVID-19 cases count hits 2,943 as two arrivals test positive

-

Two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 today (22), raising Sri Lankas infections tally to 2,943.

The Department of Government Information said the latest cases arrivals from Kuwait.

In the meantime, earlier today recoveries from COVID-19 escalated to 2,798 as nine more patients returned to health.

The Epidemiology Unit says only 134 active novel coronavirus cases are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to COVID-19 pandemic.