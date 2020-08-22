Yaka Sampath wanted by police arrested in Battaramulla

August 22, 2020   07:03 pm

A member of an organized criminal group has been arrested in the area of Subuthipura in Battaramulla.

The arrest was made by the officers of Thalangama Police this evening (22.

The Police said 4g 300mg of heroin, a revolver, two swords, two iron rods, two fake vehicle number plates and machete knife were taken into custody from the suspect’s house.

The arrestee was identified as Eerigama Raapaksha Gedara Ananda Silva alias “Yaka Sampath” who had been wanted by several police stations and the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID).

He was wanted by Wattala Police for a case pertaining to possession of a firearm, and by the Panadura Police over a vehicle robbery. The Colombo Crimes Division had been hunting for the suspect for allegedly extorting Rs. 20 million from a jewelry shop. In the meantime, the TID had been searching for him for a case over extortion of Rs. 40 million.

According to the Police, he is reportedly an associate of the underworld figure “Karate Dhammika”.

The suspect will be produced before Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (23).

