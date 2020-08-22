Four fresh COVID-19 cases push tally to 2,947

-

Four new cases of COVID-19 have been detected this evening (22), the Department of Government Information confirmed.

The total number of positive cases in the country thereby hiked to 2,947.

These fresh cases include 02 arrivals from Chennai (India) and 01 each from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States (US).

Accordingly, 06 new coronavirus patients have been detected so far within the day.

The Epidemiology Unit says 138 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 2,798 cases as 09 patients were discharged earlier today.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.