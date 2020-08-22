291 Sri Lankans repatriated from Malaysia

August 22, 2020   10:03 pm

A group of Sri Lankans who were stranded in Malaysia due to the COVID-19 outbreak have been brought back to the island today (22).

A special flight chartered by SriLankan Airlines returned from Kuala Lumpur International Airport carrying 291 Sri Lankans in the Malaysian capital.

The flight touched down at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) around 2.00 pm.

The returnees were subject to PCR tests at the airport premises and transported to quarantine centres.

