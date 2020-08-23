Sri Lanka confirms 12th COVID-19 death

-

Sri Lanka reported its tenth death from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, a short while ago, confirmed Ministry of Health.

A 47-year-old female from Mawathagama, Weuda, who had recently arrived from India has succumbed to the virus in this manner.

Upon being tested positive for COVID-19 she had been treated at the Iranawila Treatment Center before being transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda last night (22) for further treatment.

According to the Ministry, the deceased lady had been diagnosed with cancer and heart ailments in addition to the COVID-19 infection.

Accordingly the total number of deaths reported in the country due to COVID-19 has now reached 12.

Meanwhile, the total count of coronavirus cases reported in the country is at 2,947.

Currently, 137 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals across the country, as per the Epidemiology Unit.

A total of 2,798 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital upon complete recovery from the illness.