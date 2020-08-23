Panel of experts to draft new constitution

-

The Ministry of Justice has decided to appoint a panel of experts to draft the proposed new constitution.

A spokesman for the Ministry responding to a query by Ada Derana stated that the board would be appointed in the near future.

Approval was granted to remove the 19th Amendment to the Constitution and draft a 20th Amendment, at the recent meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

A Cabinet Sub-Committee, consisting of 05 Ministers including Minister of Justice Ali Sabry, was also appointed for this matter.

The main function of this Sub-Committee is to make submissions to the Cabinet on points to be amended in the 19th Amendment and to be included in the 20th Amendment.

The spokesman for the Ministry said that the amendments to the existing issues of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution will be made by the Legislative Draftsman.