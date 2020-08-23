Panel of experts to draft new constitution

Panel of experts to draft new constitution

August 23, 2020   07:34 am

-

The Ministry of Justice has decided to appoint a panel of experts to draft the proposed new constitution.

A spokesman for the Ministry responding to a query by Ada Derana stated that the board would be appointed in the near future.

Approval was granted to remove the 19th Amendment to the Constitution and draft a 20th Amendment, at the recent meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

A Cabinet Sub-Committee, consisting of 05 Ministers including Minister of Justice Ali Sabry, was also appointed for this matter.

The main function of this Sub-Committee is to make submissions to the Cabinet on points to be amended in the 19th Amendment and to be included in the 20th Amendment.

The spokesman for the Ministry said that the amendments to the existing issues of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution will be made by the Legislative Draftsman.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories