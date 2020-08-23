More Sri Lankans return from in Australia, Kenya, Qatar, UAE

August 23, 2020   08:54 am

A total of 376 Sri Lankan nationals, who had been stranded in Australia, Kenya, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) owing to the coronavirus pandemic, were repatriated to the country early this morning (23).

A group of 239 Sri Lankans from Australia arrived at the Mattala International Airport (MIA) this morning.

Meanwhile, 35 Sri Lankans from UAE, 83 from Kenya, and another 19 from Qatar reached the country via the Bandaranaike International Airport.

All returnees will be sent for quarantine after being subjected to PCR tests at the airport premises.

