Will resign if Ministry is at fault for power failure - Dullas

-

Minister of Power Dullas Alahapperuma says that he will resign from his post as the minister if the Committee appointed to probe the recent island-wide power failure finds the Ministry to be at fault for the power cut.

He mentioned this speaking at a public meeting held in Akuressa, Matara.

“I am still learning at the power ministry. While I was learning, the power supply failed. I directed for a committee on the matter within the same afternoon. I believe that the report will be ready by Monday.

And if the report says that the Ministry is at fault for the power failure, then Dullas Alahapperuma will not be the Minister of Power from Tuesday”, he said.

Last Monday (August 17), the whole country experienced a interruption of the power supply for over 8 hours owing to a sudden technical failure.

The preliminary report of the committee appointed by Minister Alahapperuma on the matter is to be submitted tomorrow (24).