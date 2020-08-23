Committed to treat all races, religions equally - PM

August 23, 2020   12:20 pm

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says that he is committed to treating all races and religions equally while protecting the position given to Buddhism through the Constitution.

The Premier stated this while attending the North Western Province Maha Sangha Conference.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa has stated that the government is acting considering the advice and admonitions of the Maha Sangha.

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to the Buddhist priests of the Kurunegala District for his great victory in the Kurunegala District, stated Prime Minister’s Media Division.

