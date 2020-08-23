Seven more recoveries push total count to 2,805

-

Seven more patients who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 have been discharged from hospital after recovering and testing negative for the virus.

Three patients from the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda and three from the Welikanda Base Hospital have been discharged, as per the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

Accordingly this brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka to 2,805.

The number of COVID-19 patients currently being treated at hospitals has dropped to 130.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka witnessed the 12th death in the country from virus this morning (23). The deceased is a 47-year-old female who returned from India recently. She had been transferred to the IDH for further treatment, from Iranawila Treatment Center.

According to the Ministry, she had been diagnosed with cancer and heart ailments prior to death.