Ex-ministers and MPs hand over official residences

Former MPs and ministers of the previous parliament who lost the general elections have taken steps to return all official residences given to them by the government.

Despite, regulations require official residences to be handed over within three months of the dissolution of the Parliament, only a few ministers and MPs had handed over the residences by May.

Therefore, the Ministry of Public Administration made a statement that legal action would be taken against 22 former government ministers and MPs who had not hand over their official quarters.

Subsequently, the relevant ex-ministers and parliamentarians handed over their official residences following the relevant notification, the Ministry said.

Accordingly, no case has been filed and all the members of the eighth Parliament have handed over their official residences.

As per the requests of the new Members of Parliament, the relevant official residences will be assigned to them. However, priority will be given to the Cabinet and State Ministers of the new government, said the Ministry.

Meanwhile, a study will also be conducted on whether an official residence should be provided to MPs and Ministers.