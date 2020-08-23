Final rites of latest COVID-19 victim held this afternoon

-

The final rites of the woman who succumbed to the novel coronavirus last night (22) is to be carried out at the Kotikawatta Cemetery this afternoon (23).

A few close relatives including her husband, who is currently undergoing quarantine at a quarantine center, will be allowed to participate in the final rites.

Sri Lanka’s 12th death from COVID-19 was reported last night as a 47-year-old woman from Weuda, Kurunegala, who had recently returned from India fell victim to the virus.

She had been receiving treatment at the Iranawila Treatment Center before being transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

Reportedly, she had been diagnosed with cancer for which she had visited India, 06 months prior, for treatment. Further, she had been diagnosed with diabetes as well, according to health sectors.