Man arrested in Peliyagoda with heroin

An individual has been arrested at the Dutugemunu Mawatha in Peliyagoda, over the possession of narcotic drugs.

The arrest has been made by officers of the Western Province-North Crimes Division.

Reportedly, 48 grams and 29 milligrams of heroin has been found on the arrested suspect.

Arrestee is a 48-year-old residing in Dutugemunu Mawatha, Peliyagoda.

The suspect is to be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court today (23).

Further investigations are carried out by Peliyagoda Police.