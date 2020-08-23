Man arrested in Peliyagoda with heroin

August 23, 2020   03:53 pm

An individual has been arrested at the Dutugemunu Mawatha in Peliyagoda, over the possession of narcotic drugs.

The arrest has been made by officers of the Western Province-North Crimes Division.

Reportedly, 48 grams and 29 milligrams of heroin has been found on the arrested suspect.

Arrestee is a 48-year-old residing in Dutugemunu Mawatha, Peliyagoda.

The suspect is to be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court today (23).

Further investigations are carried out by Peliyagoda Police.

