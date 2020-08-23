More foreign arrivals move COVID-19 case count to 2,951

-

Five arrivals from foreign countries are confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, stated the Department of Government Information.

Among them, two have arrived from the United Arab Emirates, one from Kenya, while the other is a Sea Marshall who arrived from Dubai.

Thereby, the count of COVID-19 cases detected in Sri Lanka has risen to 2,951.

As per the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, 135 active cases among them are under medical care at selected hospitals.

With 07 more patients being discharged today (23) upon regaining health, the tally of recoveries in the country has moved to 2,805 cases.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka witnessed the 12th death in the country from virus last night (22). The deceased is a 47-year-old female who returned from India recently. She had been transferred to the IDH for further treatment, from Iranawila Treatment Center.

According to the Ministry, she had been diagnosed with cancer and heart ailments prior to death.