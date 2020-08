-

An underworld figure identified ‘Padagoda Busiya’ has been arrested at the Padagoda area in Beruwala, Ada Derana reporter said.

The arrestee has been identified to be the main drug dealer of the notorious crime gang leader and drug racketeer ‘Makandure Madush’ who is currently under custody.

Police have found 20 grams of heroin and 04 mobile phones on the suspect.