Two more individuals have tested positive for the virus today (23) increasing the total number of confirmed positive cases in the country to 2,953, says the Department of Government Information.

The latest positive cases are two recent arrivals from Malaysia.

Accordingly, 07 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported within the day so far, with 02 returnees from the United Arab Emirates, and 01 returnee each from Kenya, and Dubai testing positive earlier today.

As per the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, 136 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care.

The number of recuperations from the disease moved up to 2,805 earlier today as 07 virus-infected patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka witnessed the 12th death in the country from virus last night (22). The deceased is a 47-year-old female who returned from India recently. She had been transferred to the IDH for further treatment, from Iranawila Treatment Center.

According to the Ministry, she had been diagnosed with cancer and heart ailments prior to her death.