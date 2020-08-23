Orientation program for newly elected parliamentarians

-

Dammika Dasanayake, the Secretary General of Parliament, has informed the Members of the Parliament to take part in a two day Orientation Workshop on the 25th & 26th of August.

Arrangements have been made to conduct the orientation workshop for the Members of Parliament elected to the ninth Parliament, each day from 9.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. at Committee Room 1 in Parliament.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will be the Chief Guest while Speaker Mahindra Yapa Abeywardane, and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa will also attend the workshop.

All Members of Parliament have been invited to attend the workshop, stated the Department of Communication at the Parliament.