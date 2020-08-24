Five arrested with heroin in Jaffna

-

Five suspects have been arrested while in possession of heroin in Jaffna, police said.

The arrests were made in Kokuvil and Ilavalai areas last evening during operations carried out based on information received by Jaffna Police officers.

The suspects were arrested with 67 grams and 519 mg of heroin in total.

The arrestees are aged 21, 26, 27 and 38 while they are to be produced before the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court today (24).

Jaffna Police is conducting further investigations.