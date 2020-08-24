-

The Police Special Task Force (STF) will be deployed from today to provide security to the outer perimeters of Welikada Prison, Magazine Prison and Colombo Remand Prison (CRP), the Commissioner-General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya said.

It was reported last week that STF personnel will be involved in ensuring the security at certain prisons in the country.

Mr Upuldeniya had stated that this decision was taken in accordance with a request made by the Ministry of Defense.

The hurling of various contraband including drugs into prison premises over their boundary walls has been a recurring issue the recent times.

Several individuals were recently arrested in connection with these incidents and they are currently under remand custody.

In this context, STF personnel will be deployed for security outside the prisons, with the aim of preventing such acts and also providing security to prisons, including cracking down on illegal activities.