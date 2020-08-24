Revision of electoral roll underway

-

The Election Commission says that the process of revising the Electoral Register for the year 2021 is currently underway.

Accordingly, the Commission informs that all persons holding a National Identity Card should take necessary steps to include their name in the Electoral Roll. In order to be included in the Electoral Roll, one has to meet the Grama Niladhari officer in the respective area and fill up the BC form, stated the Commission.

The Elections Commission stated that the revision of the electoral register had to be postponed due to the recent general election.

Accordingly, certification of the new electoral register is scheduled to take place in February 2021.

The Commission said that this new electoral roll will be used for the forthcoming Provincial Council elections if they are held after February next year.

Meanwhile, Grama Niladharis will take steps to distribute the BC form to all households.