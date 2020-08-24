Karu willing to take on UNP leadership

-

Former Speaker of the Parliament Karu Jayasuriya says that he is capable of taking up the challenge to lead the United National Party (UNP).

Issuing a special statement today (24), Jayasuriya said that he has informed this to the UNP leadership and seniors with this regard.

Jayasuriya states that, given the current state of confusion and careful consideration of requests made to him by many parties, he has informed his capability to take on the challenge of leading the UNP for the betterment of the party and Sri Lanka.

He says that this decision was taken on behalf of the future of the party and Sri Lanka, and the just and patriotic people of the country.

He emphasized that he will be ‘courageously and invincibly’ committed to all the duties and responsibilities that need to be fulfilled for the betterment of the motherland.