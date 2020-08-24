Udayanga Weeratunga arrives at PCoI on political victimization

-

Sri Lanka’s former Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing incidents of political victimization, this morning (24).

This is with regard to a complaint he had lodged with the PCoI claiming that a case was filed against him for allegedly importing a container into the country illegally.

Weeratunga maintains that evidence has been fabricated and that the container in question was shipped in via legal means.

The PCoI decided to take up the complaint filed by Weeratunga for hearing from today onwards.