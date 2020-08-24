Over 205,000 PCR tests carried out in Sri Lanka

-

The total number of PCR tests carried out in Sri Lanka has surpassed 205,000 states the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

A total of 1,610 PCR tests have been carried out within yesterday (August 23).

Accordingly, the total PCR tests conducted so far in the country stands at 205,707.

Meanwhile, 1,212 individuals who have successfully completed their mandatory quarantine process are set to leave for their homes this morning (August 24), following being subjected to PCR tests.

Of them, 10 persons are from Nipuna Bossa Quarantine Center (QC), 18 persons from Mihinthale QC, 26 from Club Dolphin Hotel QC, 43 from Jetwing Beach QC, 1 from Biyagama village QC, 15 from Bacon Beach Hotel QC, 79 from Army Service Corps QC, 260 from Eden Garden Hotel QC, 31 from Blue Waters Hotel QC, 255 Eco Surf QC, 142 from Kosgoda Sheraton QC, 178 from Koggala Beach Hotel QC, and 154 are from the Ayurveda QC in Rajagiriya.

To-date, 31,541 individuals after completion of the Quarantine Process have left for their homes, stated the NOCPCO. In addition, 7,620 persons in 58 Tri-service -managed QCs are still in quarantine.