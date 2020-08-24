COVID-19 recoveries count rises to 2,811

-

Six more individuals infected with COVID-19 made complete recoveries today (24), says the Ministry of Health.

According to the situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit, 03 patients at the Welikanda Base Hospital, and 03 at the Minuwangoda Base Hospital have been discharged upon recovery.

COVID-19 recuperations confirmed in Sri Lanka thereby reached 2,811.

In the meantime, the total count of positive cases of novel coronavirus found in Sri Lanka currently sits at 2,953.

The Epidemiology Unit says 130 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka witnessed the 12th death in the country from virus on Sunday (22) as a 47-year-old female who returned from India recently succumbed to the virus at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) after being transferred from the Iranawila Treatment Center for further treatment. According to the Health Ministry, she had been diagnosed with cancer and heart ailments prior to death.