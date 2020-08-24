Drug dealer sentenced to life in prison

August 24, 2020   02:45 pm

An individual found guilty on charges of heroin possession and racketeering was sentenced to life in prison by the Colombo High Court today (24).

Colombo High Court Judge Dhammika Ganepola delivered the sentence on the defendant, a 33-year-old father of two.

He had been arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) with 18.01 grams of heroin on October 30, 2013 in the Kosgas Handiya area in Grandpass.

The Attorney General had then filed indictments against him before the Colombo High Court on charges of heroin possession and racketeering. 

Following a lengthy trial, the verdict was delivered by the High Court Judge who declared that the charges against the defendant have been proven beyond reasonable doubt. 

Therefore he was sentenced to life in prison by the court. 

