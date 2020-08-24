Remanded detainee in ICU after second suicide attempt

-

A suspect under remand custody, who had been receiving treatment at the Chilaw General Hospital, has been transferred to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) over an attempt to take his own life.

The man in question is a resident of the Galmuruwa area in Madampe and was previously admitted to the hospital over a murder-suicide attempt.

Last Saturday (22), he had stabbed a 22-year-old female to death before consuming poison. He was then admitted to the Chilaw General Hospital and placed under remand custody as per the order of the Chilaw Magistrate.

He had been given the protection of two prison officials while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Reportedly, this morning (24), the handcuffed detainee had requested to use the bathroom when he was escorted to a bathroom on the 18th floor of the hospital. One of the officials had stood guard near the partially closed bathroom door.

However, the detainee had suddenly closed the door and attempted to commit suicide by slicing his throat.

The officials had acted to break open the door and admit the injured detainee to the ICU.

The injured detainee is scheduled to undergo a surgery, according to Ada Derana reporter.

Further investigations on the matter are carried out by Chilaw Police.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support:

- For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926

- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570