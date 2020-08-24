Father of two sentenced to life in prison

August 24, 2020   04:58 pm

Colombo High Court issued a life sentence on a 33-year-old father of two over the possession of narcotic drugs.

In 2013, the convict was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) at the Kosgaha Junction area in Grandpass.

Officers have found 18.01 grams of heroin on the suspect and accordingly, the Attorney General has filed a case at the Colombo High Court over charges of possession and trafficking of drugs.

Following a lengthy trial, Colombo High Court Judge Dhammika Ganepola declared that the charges against the defendant have been proven beyond reasonable doubt.

Accordingly, he was sentenced to a life imprisonment, today (24).

