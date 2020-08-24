New case moves total COVID-19 tally to 2,954

August 24, 2020   05:10 pm

-

One more case of COVID-19 infection has moved the total number of coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka to 2,954.

An Indian seaman of a merchant vessel from Egypt has been identified to have contracted the virus, confirmed the Department of Government Information.

As per the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, 131 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease has moved up to 2,811 as 06 patients were discharged upon recovery today (24).

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka witnessed the 12th death in the country from virus on Sunday (22) as a 47-year-old female who returned from India recently succumbed to the virus at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) after being transferred from the Iranawila Treatment Center for further treatment. According to the Health Ministry, she had been diagnosed with cancer and heart ailments prior to death. 

