More Sri Lankans return to island

More Sri Lankans return to island

August 24, 2020   06:06 pm

-

More Sri Lankans who were stranded in foreign countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been repatriated to the island.

Accordingly, a group of 180 Sri Lankans from Bahrain arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) last night (23).

Meanwhile, a charter flight of SriLankan Airlines brought down 110 Sri Lankans stranded in India this afternoon (24).

The flight from New Delhi arrived at BIA at around 2.40 today.

All passengers were subjected to PCR testing at the airport premises itself.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories