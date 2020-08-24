More Sri Lankans return to island

-

More Sri Lankans who were stranded in foreign countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been repatriated to the island.

Accordingly, a group of 180 Sri Lankans from Bahrain arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) last night (23).

Meanwhile, a charter flight of SriLankan Airlines brought down 110 Sri Lankans stranded in India this afternoon (24).

The flight from New Delhi arrived at BIA at around 2.40 today.

All passengers were subjected to PCR testing at the airport premises itself.