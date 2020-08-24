Committee report on power failure handed over to minister

-

The Committee appointed to probe the recent island-wide power failure has handed over its report to Minister of Power Dullas Alahapperuma.

On August 17, the whole country experienced an interruption of the power supply for over 8 hours owing to sudden technical failure.

Subsequently, Minister Alahapperuma appointed a committee to probe the incident and its preliminary report was to be handed over today (24).

The report received by the Minister will be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers on August 26, according to the Ministry of Power.

Meanwhile, Minister Alahapperuma has stated that he will resign from his post as the minister if the report finds the Ministry to be at fault for the power failure.