More foreign arrivals hike COVID-19 case count to 2,959

More foreign arrivals have added to the total count of coronavirus cases reported in Sri Lanka, stated the Department of Government Information.

Five more recent arrivals – 02 from the United Arab Emirates, and 01 each from Indonesia, Singapore, and the Maldives – have pushed the total tally to 2,959 cases.

Accordingly, a total of six new virus-positive cases have been reported within the day so far as an Indian seaman from Egypt tested positive earlier today (24).

As per the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, 136 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease has moved up to 2,811 as 06 patients were discharged upon recovery today.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka witnessed the 12th death in the country from virus on Sunday (22) as a 47-year-old female who returned from India recently succumbed to the virus at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) after being transferred from the Iranawila Treatment Center for further treatment. According to the Health Ministry, she had been diagnosed with cancer and heart ailments prior to death.