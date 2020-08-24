-

Some drug-addicted inmates have committed suicide within the last week due to the government’s crackdown on narcotics, Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya revealed.

Meanwhile, Special Task Force (STF) personnel have been deployed to provide security to the outer perimeters of Welikada Prison, Magazine Prison and Colombo Remand Prison (CRP).

The STF personnel, along with prison, security, and intelligence officials, will search all those who enter prison premises including officials and inmates, said Upuldeniya.

With government’s continuous operations in intercepting drugs being smuggled in to prisons, the inmates who are addicted to drugs had behaved uncomfortably during the past week, he said.

Among them, three had committed suicide within the past week, according to the Commissioner General.