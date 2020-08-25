New Secretaries appointed to 35 State Ministries

-

New Secretaries have been appointed to 35 State Ministries. The names of the new secretaries were published in an extraordinary gazette notification.

Signed by the Secretary to the Cabinet of Ministers W.M.D.J. Fernando, the document was issued yesterday (24).

The Cabinet of Ministers, during its meeting on August 19, has granted the approval for these new appointments.

Thereby, Mr. R.M.A. Rathnayaka has been appointed as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Money & Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms.

In the meantime, Mr. N.B. Hapuhinna was appointed as the secretary to the State Ministry of Samurdhi, Household Economy, Micro Finance, Self Employment, Business Development and Underutilized State Resources Development.

The gazette notification containing the full list of new Secretaries to State Ministries is as follows:

Gazette- New Secretaries to... by Ada Derana on Scribd