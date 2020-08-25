Showers or thundershowers expected after 2pm  Met. Dept.

-

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts after 2.00 pm, says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of light showers are likely in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, particularly during the morning.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at the sea area extending from Batticaloa to Mullaitivu via Trincomalee. Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and in the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be moderate at times.