Coronavirus pandemic not over in the country, says Army Chief

As the COVID-19 pandemic still prevails in other foreign countries, Sri Lanka cannot be declared as a country that has eliminated the virus, says the Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva pointed out that, due to the sustained efforts of everyone under the guidance of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, no COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the community for 50 days after the 30th of April.

“However, it does not mean that the epidemic is over in the country. The new cases we come across are from those coming from overseas and we cannot reject them since they are Sri Lankans.”

He made these remarks speaking to the media persons at Digampathana 53 Division ‘Silver Jubilee’ celebration yesterday (24), the Army said in a release.

Complaints have been received that the authorities are not taking expatriates into the country, the Army Chief said, noting that close to 300-400 expatriates return to the country every day and are referred to the quarantine procedure.

Currently, 7,653 individuals are in quarantine at facilities operated by the Tri-forces. “We have to take them all to the country in a very safe manner although even flight crews also undergo risks. We have to take them carefully with utmost care and precision,” Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva continued.

“We previously sent expatriates only to Hotels with more than 100 plus rooms for practical reasons and now we are sending those expatriates to small scale hotels too, so that those hoteliers are also benefited. All Sri Lankans have to continue those health guidelines further and protect from this fast spreading virus as necessary, although there is no heavy threat as such,” the Commander further remarked.

Meanwhile, Defence Secretary Major General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne, speaking to the media following the event, said STF personnel would be deployed at the entrances to all major prisons in order to prevent infiltration of all illegal accessories, drugs, narcotics, weapons, sophisticated devices, and other contraband into prison cells since it has become a pressing problem in society.

Under the directives of the President, all intelligence networks with the one in prisons would closely liaise with one another to curb those illegal practices, he said further.

“The Air Force will also be used to spot areas where cannabis are grown and distributed from jungles, etc since it would prove more effective and practical as those cultivators would not be able to receive prior intelligence on such aerial movements,” the Defence Secretary pointed out.