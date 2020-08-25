Two-day workshop for MPs of new Parliament

-

A two-day workshop will take place for the legislators elected to the 9th Parliament of Sri Lanka.

The inaugural ceremony of the program commenced this morning (25) under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

All the newly-elected Members of Parliament (MPs) have been invited to this workshop which will continue until tomorrow (26), the Communications Department of the Parliament said.

The MPs will be briefed on parliamentary proceedings, parliamentary traditions and the parliamentary system during this two-day program.

Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake noted that the new legislators are to be specifically briefed on the standing orders of the House.