TRCSL instigates preliminary steps to implement Number Portability

August 25, 2020   12:17 pm

The Telecommunication Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) has decided to implement Number Portability in Sri Lanka.

This service will enable the consumers to select service providers without change of existing mobile numbers, the TRCSL said in a tweet published on Monday (24).

Preliminary steps have been initiated on implementing this service, the TRCSL said further.

Mobile Number Portability (MNP) is a facility that allows mobile subscribers to retain their mobile numbers when switching from one service provider to another.

 

