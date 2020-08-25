Associate of Kudu Roshan arrested in Wellampitiya

-

A member of an organized criminal gang has been arrested in the area of Wellampitiya.

The suspect is reportedly a close associate of the notorious underworld figure Thuppehi Arachchilage Prasad Ruwan Kumara alias “Kudu Roshan”.

A group of officers of the Police Special Task Force (STF) had arrested the suspect while in possession of 5g 600mg of heroin.

He was handed over to the Wellampitiya Police for further investigations, the STF officers said.