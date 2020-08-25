Five more Covid-19 patients recover

Five more Covid-19 patients recover

August 25, 2020   02:29 pm

-

Five more patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered and were discharged from hospital today (25).

According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, the new recoveries include one patient from Iranawila Hospital and two each from the Welikanda Base Hospital and Minuwangoda Base Hospital.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka to 2,816.

Meanwhile 131 patients currently are being treated for novel coronavirus in hospitals. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories