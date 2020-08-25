Five more Covid-19 patients recover

-

Five more patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered and were discharged from hospital today (25).

According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, the new recoveries include one patient from Iranawila Hospital and two each from the Welikanda Base Hospital and Minuwangoda Base Hospital.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka to 2,816.

Meanwhile 131 patients currently are being treated for novel coronavirus in hospitals.