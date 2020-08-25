PNB officer who allegedly possessed counterfeit money remanded

-

An officer attached to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), who is currently under arrest, has been remanded by Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne.

Accordingly, Constable Lakshan Sameera Wanniarachchi was remanded until the 31st of August.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has nofitfied the court that information was uncovered about the defendant being in possession of 31 counterfeit currency notes of Rs. 5,000.

Hence, investigations have been launched into the suspect under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the CID further told the court.

The Chief Magistrate then ordered the CID to submit a report regarding the latest development on the allegations laid against the defendant.