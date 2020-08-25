New members appointed to Task Force to preserve archaeological sites in Eastern Province

-

Four new members have been appointed to the Presidential Task Force for Archaeological Heritage Management in the Eastern Province.

The 12-member Task Force was established on the 1st of June under the directives of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, exercising the powers vested in him by Article 33 of the Constitution.

However, the following four members were also added to the composition of the Task Force with effect from August 19, Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera said in a gazette notification published on Monday (24).

01. Abhidhana Anunayaka of the Asgiriya Chapter, Most Venerable Vendaruwe Dharmakeerthi Sri Rathanapala Upali Thero

02. General Secretary of the Malwathu Chapter, Venerable Dr. Pahamune Sumangala Nayaka Thero

03. General Secretary of the Asgiri Chapter, Dr. Venerable Medagama Dhammananda Nayaka Thero

04. Member of the Karaka Sangha Sabha of the Malwathu Chapter, Shasthravedi Venerable Ambanwalle Sri Sumangala Thero.

Since many of the archaeological heritages in the Eastern Province are based on the Buddhist religious background and associated with those places of worship, the government has recognized that the need of the guidance and patronage of the Venerable Maha Sangha in the identification and management of those heritages, the gazette notification read further.