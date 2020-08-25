CID seizes 11kg heroin, firearms and ammo; suspect arrested

August 25, 2020   05:18 pm

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has seized 11 kilograms of heroin, estimated to be worth around Rs 100 million, along with several firearms and also arrested one suspect during operations at Telwatte and Ratgama areas in Galle.

Police said that two T-56 assault rifles, two 9mm pistols and ammunition have been taken into custody along with the drugs during the operations. 

The ammunition includes 82 bullets used for T-56 rifles and 39 bullets used for 9mm pistols. 

